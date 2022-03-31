AE Wealth Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $75.93 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $54.38 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.91%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

