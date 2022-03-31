AE Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.