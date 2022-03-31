AE Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 333.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCT stock opened at $141.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $157.09.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

