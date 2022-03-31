AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 93 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expedia Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,450. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $192.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

