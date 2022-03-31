AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.56.

NYSE:AJG opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $124.21 and a 52 week high of $173.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

