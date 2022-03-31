Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Down 21.2%

Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) shares were down 21.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Adya (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

