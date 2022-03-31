Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 611,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,209. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.24.
ADVM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
