Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 4.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $113.56. 851,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

