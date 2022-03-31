Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 4.7%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $112.75 and last traded at $113.56. 851,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.22.
Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.
The stock has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.