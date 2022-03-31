Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.12. 270,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.81. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after buying an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.