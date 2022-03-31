ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.0 days.
Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.
About ADVA Optical Networking (Get Rating)
