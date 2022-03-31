ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 332.0 days.

Shares of ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

