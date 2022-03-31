Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACET. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

ACET opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

