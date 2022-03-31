Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.56.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $194.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $141.75 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.