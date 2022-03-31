Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATNM opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

