ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Fathom accounts for 0.3% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fathom stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

