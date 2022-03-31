Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
ARAY opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. Accuray has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $306.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
