Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.03.

ACN traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,001. The firm has a market cap of $213.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a one year low of $276.07 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.64.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

