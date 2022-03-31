Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of ASO opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

