Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56-6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.40. 31,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,964. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

