Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

ASO stock opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

