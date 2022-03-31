ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several analysts have commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

