Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 11,317 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 119,449 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

