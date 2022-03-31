ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

