A.G. BARR p.l.c. Declares Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 536 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. A.G. BARR has a 12 month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,038.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,743 shares of company stock worth $2,032,648.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.42).

About A.G. BARR (Get Rating)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.