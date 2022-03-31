9,780 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,656 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,163,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 36,301,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,934,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

