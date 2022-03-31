$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to announce $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 17,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

