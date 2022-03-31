$89.42 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $89.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $94.20 million. Gogo posted sales of $73.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $385.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.62 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $431.70 million, with estimates ranging from $417.32 million to $446.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.28 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 45.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Gogo by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 809,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.99. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

