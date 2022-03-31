88 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.30. 33,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

