781 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock valued at $234,090,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.56. 1,277,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,199,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $694.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

