750 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $158.46.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

