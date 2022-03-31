7,302 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,209.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.89 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,070.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,301.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.