6,865 Shares in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period.

XMPT stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

