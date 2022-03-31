$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will report $6.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.23 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.35 billion to $29.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.04 billion to $33.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.80. 95,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,426,610. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.25 and a 200 day moving average of $216.31. Visa has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

