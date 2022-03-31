$571.27 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to report $571.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.83 million and the lowest is $568.02 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $453.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. 3,064,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,891. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.44.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.