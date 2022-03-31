$57.22 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to post $57.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.40 million and the lowest is $54.99 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $39.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $282.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $229.08 million to $326.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $443.43 million, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $698.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 559,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $43.98.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

