$537.27 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will report sales of $537.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $552.50 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. MarineMax posted sales of $523.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in MarineMax by 101,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarineMax by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 211,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,261. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

