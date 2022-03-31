5,050 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

