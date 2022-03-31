$422.27 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to report $422.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $435.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $426.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

NYSE CMP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.30. 3,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,750. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.