3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

3D Systems stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,301 shares of company stock valued at $518,942. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

