3,850 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of KRP opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 296.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.