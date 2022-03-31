3,660 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,660 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Shares of RIVN stock traded down 1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 50.24. 12,720,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139,457. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 54.95.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.