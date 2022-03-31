34,379 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 34,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 124.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 194,925 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 174.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 78,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.
In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.