3,148 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,426,000 after buying an additional 210,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $52.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60.
