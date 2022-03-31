2,999 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of BKH opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

