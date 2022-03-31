$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $12.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $136.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.60. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86.

About Cronos Group (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.