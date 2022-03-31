2,500 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Ares Management by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 11,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $81.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.