22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James raised their price objective on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 19,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,944. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $374.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 105.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

