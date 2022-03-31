$202.14 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to announce $202.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.43 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $187.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $607.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.78 million to $626.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $652.50 million, with estimates ranging from $636.54 million to $682.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.