$2.15 EPS Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.19. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. 2,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,542. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $72.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 568.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

