1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. 289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 6,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

