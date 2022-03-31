$172.35 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $172.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.70 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $696.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.70 million to $707.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $681.11 million, with estimates ranging from $660.90 million to $704.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.14. 809,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $76.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

